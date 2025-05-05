Shares

Equity Afya, has rapidly established itself as a leading force significant – in Kenya’s healthcare sector. With a clear mission to offer accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to communities, Equity Afya is reshaping the traditional healthcare model. By implementing a standardized fee structure and offering a comprehensive range of services, it is revolutionizing the traditional way healthcare is delivered, making it more inclusive and sustainable for all.

Equity Afya medical Centre’s offer a comprehensive range of outpatient healthcare services, designed to cater to the everyday health needs of individuals and families. Some of the most sought services include:

1. General consultations with a doctor

Our qualified doctors provide expert medical advice and care, addressing a wide range of common ailments with personalized treatment plans.

2. Laboratory services

The Medical Centres are equipped with state-of-the-art on-site laboratories, ensuring swift and precise diagnostic testing for timely and accurate results.

3. Pharmacy services

The Medical Centres offer on-site dispensing of prescribed medications, ensuring both convenience and cost-effectiveness for patients.

4. Specialized clinics

Equity Afya Medical Centres provide a comprehensive range of specialized services upon request, including:

Maternal and Child Health: Services include antenatal care, postnatal care, and child immunizations.

Dental Services: Offering routine check-ups, extractions, and fillings.

Optical Services: Comprehensive eye examinations and affordable eyeglasses.

Dermatology: Diagnosis and treatment of various skin conditions.

Wellness Programs: The clinics host medical camps and informative campaigns that promote preventative care through health screenings and education.

One of Equity Afya’s key differentiators is its standardized fee structure, designed to eliminate the price variability commonly found in private clinics. This approach makes healthcare more predictable and accessible. For example, the consultation fee is uniformly set at Ksh. 500 across all medical centers, ensuring affordability for all.

Why are Equity Afya’s medical centres affordable?

1.Economies of scale: The Medical Centres leverage the resources, networks and infrastructure of Equity Group to achieve significant cost efficiencies.

2. Standardized processes: The Medical Centres have streamlined operations and standardized procedures which contribute to lower overheads contributing to overall affordability

3. Focus on primary care: The Medical Centres prioritize outpatient and preventative care and early intervention which helps to minimize the need for costly specialized treatments.

Equity Afya’s model is contributing to improved healthcare access, particularly for underserved communities in areas such as Ongata Rongai, Thika, Buruburu, Kayole, Kisumu, Kisumu, Naivasha, Imara and Kawangware. Equity Afya has expanded and now has 127 medical centers in Kenya and 5 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It has an ambitious plan to establish 1,000 medical centers across East and Central Africa by 2030.

The medical centers operate through an innovative franchise model, led by qualified doctors who are alumni of Equity Leaders Program (ELP). These doctors are supported by a dedicated team of medical professionals, including medical officers, nurses, pharmacists/pharmaceutical technologists, and lab technologists, ensuring a holistic and efficient healthcare delivery system.