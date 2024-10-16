Shares

Equity Afia Kangemi and Utawala have been awarded at the Nairobi County 6th annual Health Service Delivery Awards.

The awards ceremony graced by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, recognized exceptional dedication and achievements by medical professionals, community health units, and health facilities across the county’s seventeen sub-counties.

Equity Afia Kangemi was honored as the Best Private Level 3 Health Facility, in recognition of its commitment to delivering quality and accessible healthcare at the community level. In the level 2 County awards, Equity Afia Utawala was selected as the 1st runners-up for offering quality healthcare services.

In his address, Governor Sakaja praised the efforts of the medical fraternity, highlighting the importance of modernizing medical equipment, continuous professional training, and the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Equity Afia’s footprint has grown to over 120 medical centers across the country and 5 in DRC. The company has an ongoing rollout plan to establish 1,000 centers across East and Central Africa by 2030. These facilities are managed by a team of qualified and competent staff comprising of medical officers, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians.

The facilities provide a wide range of outpatient services including medical consultation, pharmacy, laboratory, ultrasound, X- Ray, Mother-child care and chronic care management services. Some of the specialist services include dental, optical, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatric, physiotherapy, ENT, general surgery and nutrition clinic.