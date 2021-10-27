Shares

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of the Equity Group Foundation (EGF), has opened 3 more medical centres in Machakos, Kiserian and Eldoret.

The three additional medical facilities brings the number of facilities opened this year to 14 and the total number of medical centres within the network to 47.

The newly opened Equity Afia medical centers will serve the needs of local communities through offering comprehensive outpatient care at affordable costs. Each of the new medical centres will be run by a Medical Officer In-Charge and supported by up to 15 qualified and experienced medical professionals for efficiency and effectiveness.

In addition to offering treatment, Equity Afia aims to advance preventive and promotive health services including immunization, wellness camps and initiatives. These are aimed at mitigation of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The new medical facilities are located on the 2nd floor of Kiamba Mall in Machakos, on the Ground Floor of Mathathi Business Centre in Kiserian and on the 1st floor of Faulu Building along Uganda Road in Eldoret. They will be operational six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Speaking on the opening of the additional medical centres, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer Polycarp Igathe said, “Over the last two years, Equity Afia has expanded its network to 47 medical centres across Kenya. This is a true reflection of our commitment to champion access to affordable and high quality healthcare services for all Kenyans. We will continue to contribute actively in the health sector through our initiatives with health infrastructure and programs to promote good health and wellbeing.”

Equity Afia Eldoret Consultant In-charge Dr. Dennis Rono said, “As alumni of ELP, we are excited to offer service to the community through the provision of affordable and quality healthcare. We are also excited because in opening three more facilities, we are growing Equity Afia’s reach and investing in the Equity Afia network of medics who are passionate about research, clinical medicine, & health education of the communities we serve.”