Equity Afia has opened 6 additional medical centres in Ruai, Kariobangi, Lavington, Umoja, Kerugoya and Nanyuki. This is part of Equity’s efforts to increase access to quality and affordable healthcare services in Kenya. This now brings the total number of Equity Afia centres in the country to 53 spread across 19 counties.

The Equity Afia medical centres, which were first launched in 2015 and have recorded 700,000 cumulative patient visits as at 2021, are managed by trained and qualified Medical Officers and Consultants who are alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). The facilities are also well resourced and equipped to offer comprehensive outpatient services including consultation, emergency care, diagnostic services, pharmaceutical services and specialist services including physiotherapy, minor outpatient surgery, nutrition counselling among others.

The additional medical centres are Located in the following strategic areas

Ruai at Woodlands Plaza along Kangundo Road

Kariobangi along Outering Road near Equity Bank

Lavington on 3rd Floor Lavington Mall

Umoja at Moi Drive opposite PCEA Umoja1

Nanyuki at Nanyuki Business Centre along Nyeri- Nanyuki Road

Kerugoya on 1st Floor Anchor Plaza along Hospital Road

Commenting on the opening of the new facilities, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe said, “The Equity Afia network continues to grow and we are happy to play a role in enhancing the quality of healthcare services accorded to Kenyans in all parts of the country. Our medical facilities are comprehensive outpatient healthcare facilities that will offer primary, emergency and specialized care to those we serve. We shall also champion health education through our entire network and leverage on the expertise of our medics to promote positive health seeking behavior.”

In his remarks, Equity Afia Kariobangi Medical Officer In-Charge Dr. Anthony Kinyanjui said, “Our vision to become a key player and a top-of-mind medical service provider in Kenya is quickly coming to realization. I am delighted that as alumni of ELP, we are working with other health sector players to impact lives positively by championing health education and promotion as well as access to healthcare services through the physical expansion of our network and through offering top of class medical services at affordable rates.”