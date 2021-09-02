Shares

Equity Afia has opened 3 additional medical centres in Lodwar, Marsabit and at Mountain Mall along Thika Road. This brings the franchise’s network to 44 Equity Afia centres.

The Equity Group Foundation, through the Equity Afia franchise, is focused on increasing access to affordable and high quality health services across Kenya in both urban and rural locations.

The unveiling of the new facilities underpins Equity Afia’s commitment to promote inclusivity through promoting access to quality healthcare. Similar to all other Equity Afia medical centres, the 3 new facilities will be run by full-time Medical Doctors who are alumni of the Equity Leadership program and supported by accredited and certified clinical teams thus guaranteeing sustained and standardized high quality of care.

Commenting on the opening of the new medical centres, Equity Group Commercial Director Polycarp Igathe said, “Our goal as Equity Afia is to avail opportunities for all Kenyans to access world-class medical services at pocket-friendly costs regardless of their financial status and geographical locations. By increasing access to healthcare, Equity Afia is promoting proper health seeking behavior allowing communities to lead healthy lives.”

Located at Kanamkemer along Robert Junction on Catholic Road, Lodwar and Total Plaza in Marsabit, the two clinics are positioned to serve the communities within the two counties. This is through the provision of comprehensive primary care, increased vaccine coverage and improved access to specialized medical care services.

The Equity Afia medical model has adopted a combined, inclusive approach, allowing clients diverse options of making payments. This includes cash and digital payment options, the use of NHIF and private insurance covers as well as the use of micro-medical insurance and informal health funds.

The newly opened Equity Afia clinics will offer comprehensive outpatient care, specialized clinics, antenatal follow up and well-baby clinics, dental services, optical services, paediatric services and nutrition and wellness clinics , among others. In addition to these services, the clinics are also supported by well-equipped laboratories and pharmacies stocked with both generic and branded medicine.

All Equity Afia clinics have been established by alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) who have continuously shown commitment to driving value to their communities. So far, ELP has a database of slightly over 1,000 professionals and trainees within the medical field.