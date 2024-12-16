Shares

BIC East Africa has renovated Mwiki Primary School as part of its commitment to supporting education and is expected to boost student morale and improve the overall learning experience.

Speaking about the project, Paloma Lengema, General Manager at BIC East Africa, emphasized the company’s dedication to enhancing education infrastructure in the communities it operates.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe in supporting students by providing the tools and environments they need to succeed. Renovating Mwiki Primary School is one way we contribute to future generations’ growth and development,” said Lengema.

The renovations included upgrading classrooms and ensuring students return to a bright and welcoming environment. For many learners, the changes have already sparked excitement about the upcoming school term.

The headteacher expressed gratitude for the support, noting the positive impact on the students’ outlook and commitment to education. “Our students were overjoyed to see the newly refurbished facilities. Such improvements make a significant difference in encouraging them to attend school and focus on their studies,” the representative said.

BIC’s investment in Mwiki Primary is part of a larger effort to support education across Kenya. Over the years, the company has run initiatives like the Buy Me, and BIC Will Donate a Pen campaign, which provides writing tools to over 1.5 million students, and penmanship programs encouraging creativity and self-expression.