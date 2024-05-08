Shares

BIC has officially opened its sixth edition of the Art Master Africa competition. Creatives across the region have been invited to depict their interpretation of this year’s theme, Ubuntu (One Africa), using the BIC ballpoint pen.

Submissions are currently ongoing through the BIC Art Master Africa website. Participants will have three months to complete their artwork before judging takes place, followed by the winner announcements in the last quarter of the year. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and technical skills.

First, second, and third place winners will receive cash prizes of Ksh 266,780 (USD2,000), Ksh 133,390 (USD1,000), and Ksh 66,695(USD500) respectively. A total of nine winners from across the region will also be announced and awarded. Artwork of selected participants will be included in various art platforms owned by BIC, including the most recently launched Art Master Africa Metaverse Gallery.

Commenting on the occasion, Gregory Alibaux, Art Master Africa custodian, and Marketing Director for Middle East and Africa at BIC, said, “We are pleased to kick-off the highly anticipated competition, Art Master Africa. We continue to provide a platform for artists and creatives in the region to help them express themselves – all in line with our commitment to encourage self

expression and creativity. This year is special for the competition as it also marks the year where we elevated the program by launching an Art Master Africa metaverse gallery, crossing borders and bringing African talent to the world.”

Art Master Africa was incepted in 2017 in South Africa. After becoming highly adopted within the art community, the competition expanded into the wider Middle East and Africa regions. Every year, a theme is introduced by BIC, that creatives are asked to depict using the BIC ballpoint pen. This year’s theme, Ubuntu, invites artists to express what unity and inter-connectedness within Africa means to them. To date, Art Master Africa has engaged with over 6,000 creatives from across the region.

Go here to submit applications bicartmaster.com.