BIC has today announced that it has launched an online gallery that will showcase artwork by African artists. The gallery is an extension of the company’s flagship art competition, Art Master Africa, that aims to encourage talent to express themselves through art using the BIC ballpoint pen.

The Art Master Africa Metaverse gallery is live and available to view here. Throughout the year, the gallery will showcase artwork of artists from Africa.

Gallery visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the creative work crafted with the iconic BIC Cristal ballpoint pen. Art enthusiasts will be able to purchase physical versions of the exhibited artwork.

Expressing his excitement, Greg Alibaux, Marketing Director for Middle East and Africa at BIC, said: “Self-expression is at the heart of what we do – resembling one of our main product categories, Human Expression. We truly believe in the importance of self-expression, and art is a form of that. Art Master Africa is one of our flagship competitions in the region with a focus on talent and youth empowerment. Year-on-year we witness the astonishing talent that comes out of Africa, of which we are proud. The decision to launch the Art Master Africa gallery in the metaverse came from the success that the competition saw in the region, and beyond. The gallery aims to bring together the mystifying charm of creativity and the strength of technology and innovation, to bring the work created by African talent to life.”

This year’s collection will include work done by Griffin Lundi, Maiku Fred, Gayi Eric, Stanley Were among others.

This year, the sixth edition of Art Master Africa will kick off in Africa and the Middle East. Art Master Africa was incepted in South Africa in 2017, after which it expanded into the wider African continent, followed by the Middle East in 2021. Every year, participants are challenged to create captivating artworks aligned with a central theme, using BIC ballpoint pens. Past themes, such as Celebrating Africa and Enchant Everyday Life, have inspired a plethora of iconic artworks that showcase the richness and diversity of African culture.

The BIC Art Master Africa competition is a platform for thousands of African artists to showcase their creativity.