BIC East Africa has announced that it has donated 300,000 tens to students in need across the country.

BIC has donated pens to students in the last four years in partnership with CFK Africa. This year the company has donated 300,000 writing tools to students this year, reaching an overall donation mark of 1M for 750,000 students.

The donation is part of the Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen initiative in Kenya. The initiative stems from BIC’s commitment to education, which aims to improve learning conditions for 250M students by 2025.

The handover event took place in Kenya on the 15th of February in the presence of CFK Africa and BIC team members as well as representatives from the media.

Commenting on the occasion, Salome Ngugi, Marketing Manager at BIC Kenya, said: “Education is at the core of what we do, and a focus area for us from a corporate responsibility standpoint. Our initiatives in the communities we operate in are often tailored towards supporting students and enhancing their learning environments – inside and outside the classroom. One of the main learning challenges in the region, and in Kenya, is the lack of resources for students. Through our Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen initiative we aim to provide our future generation with the necessary tools and put a pen in the hand of every inhabitant, to contribute towards a prosperous future for all.”

Jeffrey Okoro, CFK’s Executive Director at CFK Africa, said: “Education is the cornerstone of a child’s future. Partnering with like-minded organizations such as BIC amplifies our commitment to providing quality education to every child, regardless of their background.”

The Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen initiative was introduced in East Africa in 2020. It aims to ensure that a pen is donated for every BIC pen that is sold.