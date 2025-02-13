Shares

BIC East Africa recently announced the conclusion of the fifth edition of its Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen initiative in partnership with CFK Africa. The initiative which aims to empower students through education provides learners in underserved communities with the necessary writing tools to perform academically.

This year, the program provided students in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado with 150,000 writing tools. To date, the program donated around 1.5M writing tools. The initiative stems from BIC’s commitment to improving learning conditions for 250M students by 2025.

Commenting on the occasion, Paloma Lengema, General Manager at BIC East Africa, said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we remain committed to improving learning conditions for students in the communities that we operate in. Our flagship initiative, Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen, has been running in Kenya for over five years, and we continue to witness the impact it has on students every day. We are fortunate to collaborate with like-minded organizations such as CFK Africa to help students get a step closer to a better learning environment.”

Mr. Jeffrey Okoro, Executive Director at CFK Africa, commented: “As an organization that is committed to strengthening systems and improving access to education in Kenyan communities, we are proud to have partnered with BIC for the third year, impacting over a million students. Collaborating with organizations that share the same goals and values is fundamental to building our communities and empowering future generations, and of that we are proud of this partnership and program.”

Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen is one of the many education-driven initiatives that BIC runs in Kenya. This is part of the company’s commitment as part of its sustainable development program, Writing the Future Together. Express Myself with My BIC Pen is one of the main initiatives in Kenya. Previously known as My Words, My Story, My BIC Pen, the campaign was launched in 2020. To date, the initiative has impacted around 50,000 students, and hundreds of schools and teachers.