BIC hosted a media tour hosted at the company’s manufacturing plant in Kasarani, Nairobi showcasing its manufacturing operation in Kenya.

BIC’s Kasarani factory serves as a pivotal hub for manufacturing essential products that cater to both domestic and export markets. This facility is a cornerstone of BIC’s broader Horizon strategy, launched in 2020, which aims to expand its core product categories through consumer-centric innovation and localized operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Paloma Lengema, General Manager at BIC East Africa, said: “Local manufacturing is at the very heart of our operations. We are immensely proud to play a significant role in strengthening regional value chains, creating meaningful employment, and delivering products that meet local needs through sustainable practices. Our Nairobi plant is far more than just a production site; it’s a strategic asset that actively supports Kenya’s industrialization goals and contributes to BIC’s global growth. Kenya remains a focal point for us at BIC with a strategic vision to the future.”

BIC East Africa’s extensive supply chain and distribution network generate substantial indirect employment, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of local businesses and service providers.

BIC East Africa launched its own subsidiary in Kenya in 2019 after being distributed in the country and the wider Eats Africa region through HACO Industries. Since 2019, BIC has employed over 300 Kenyans, further supporting Kenyan families and communities.

The company’s commitment to the region extends beyond stationery to its broader product range, which includes lighters and shavers, all designed to meet the diverse needs of East African consumers. As part of its global Writing the Future, Together initiative, BIC is committed to enhancing learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025 and has already impacted over 200 million students globally.

In Kenya, this commitment is exemplified by initiatives like the Buy Me and BIC Will Donate a Pen campaign, which has distributed 1.5 million pens since its launch, reaching 150,000 students this year alone. Similarly, BIC East Africa’s penmanship program, Express Myself with My BIC Pen has benefited over 50,000 students, empowering them through self-expression and creativity.