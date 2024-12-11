Shares

Safaricom has kicked off the last leg of its Sambaza Furaha campaign in the Coastal region. The campaign aims to spread the festive cheer, rewarding as well as celebrating its customers for 24 years of connection and transforming lives.

This final edition of Sambaza Furaha comes after traversing the Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya, Greater Western, and Nairobi regions, where Safaricom spread joy and the festive spirit to thousands of residents. On its journey, the caravan engaged with local communities through a series of exciting activities designed to cheer up and gift customers with amazing goodies such as food hampers, live goats, and chicken, among others.

The tour kicked off at Masii before the caravan traversed Kabati, Kitui Town, and Ikutha. It carried Safaricom’s offers and brought essential customer care services closer to communities in those areas.

Speaking during the flag-off for the Coastal region, Mr. Jackson Mutua, Regional Business Lead, Coastal Region, said, “We are thrilled to enter the fifth leg of the Sambaza Furaha Caravan in the Coastal Region. This initiative not only spreads holiday cheer but also strengthens our ties with the customers we serve. Today, as we flag off the caravan, we are also opening a franchise shop here at Masii to make it easier for our customers to access Safaricom services and products; this shows how much we value our customers.”

Safaricom customers who won gifts expressed their heartfelt gratitude. Esther Mbuvi, who was gifted a phone, said, “I want to thank Safaricom for gifting me this phone; this shows how we, as customers, are valued. I am extremely happy and can’t thank Safaricom enough. Honestly, I didn’t think I would get such a gift. May God bless Safaricom; now I will be able to chat online all night long with my family and friends and open my social media accounts on various platforms.”

In addition to spreading festive joy, Safaricom will actively participate in community-focused initiatives as part of the Sambaza Furaha campaign. These initiatives include digital skills training for youth facilitated by Safaricom Hook in Machakos County. A dealer engagement cocktail will be held in Mombasa, and a free medical camp is scheduled at Msambweni Sub-County Hospital in Kwale County. To enhance service accessibility, new franchise shops will also be launched in select towns.

The Sambaza Furaha caravan will continue touring the region over the coming days, with planned stops as follows.