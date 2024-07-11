Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced the new movie lineup that will be available for streaming on its platform this July.

Among the new movies that will be available on the platform include Anyone But You, Migration, Blue Beetle, BlackBerry, Master Gardener & Silent Night.

MEAN GIRLS | Stream from Monday, 1 July

From Tina Fey comes a new – musical – twist on the cult-favourite movie, Mean Girls, which was in turn based on Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron, who’s welcomed in to the top of the social food chain by the elite popular girls known as “The Plastics” until she falls for queen bee Regina’s ex, Aaron.

Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice as Cady, with singer Reneé Rapp reprising her role from the Broadway show as Regina. Also look out for Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Christopher Briney as Aaron, as well as a bunch of familiar faces from the original film, including lead Lindsay Lohan.

BLUE BEETLE | Stream from Monday, 1 July

In Blue Beetle, struggling college grad Jaime Reyes unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he gets an incredible but unpredictable suit of armour, forever changing his destiny.

Blue Beetle stars Adriana Barraza, George Lopez, and Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillén and Susan Sarandon. Singer Becky G voices Khaji-Da.

THE BEEKEEPER | Stream from Monday, 8 July

The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham as a man whose brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as “Beekeepers.”

Directed by David Ayer, The Beekeeper’s cast includes Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons.

MIGRATION | Stream from Sunday, 14 July

Overprotective Mallard duck dad Mack just wants to keep his family safe in their pond, but his family wants the holiday of a lifetime.

Tresi Gazal stars as the voice of little Gwen and the cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks as her parents, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito.

Migration is directed by Benjamin Renner.

ANYONE BUT YOU | Stream from Monday, 15 July

Anyone But You stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Bea and Ben look like they’d be the perfect couple. But after an amazing first date, something turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

BLACKBERRY | Stream from Thursday, 18 July

Based on the true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone, BlackBerry is a whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley.

The comedy stars Emmy winner Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, and Matt Johnson, who also wrote and directed.

MASTER GARDENER | Stream from Thursday, 18 July

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Paul Schrader, Master Gardener follows Narvel Roth, a meticulous horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of a historic estate called Gracewood Gardens, and pandering to its wealthy owner, Mrs Haverhill. When Mrs Haverhill asks him to take on her wayward great-niece Maya as an apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried, violent past that threatens them all.

SILENT NIGHT | Stream from Monday, 22 July

Joel Kinnaman stars in Silent Night as a father who witnesses his young son die in gang battle crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen to avenge his son’s death.

The cast includes Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up, X), and Sandino Moreno.