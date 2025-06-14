Shares

Safaricom has supported the launch of the Kenyan-Canadian film Kipkemboi. Shot both in Canada and Kenya, the film tells the story of Kipkemboi, a genius from a small village who develops an algorithm that puts him on the radar of powerful forces.

As part of this sponsorship, Safaricom hosted an exclusive red-carpet premiere, bringing together select cast and crew of Kipkemboi, key stakeholders in the creative industry and technology partners who are enabling content distribution.

In addition, Kipkemboi is now available on Pasha, a video-on-demand platform by Symbiotic Media. Kenyans can stream the film on their smartphones from as little as Ksh. 100 for a 30-day pass, or Ksh. 150 for a 30-day pass bundled with 1.5GB GB data. Customers can access the pass via USSD *544*46#.

“As a company deeply rooted in Kenya’s culture, we are proud to support a film that exemplifies the richness and global potential of local storytelling. Through this sponsorship, we aim to shine a spotlight on Kenya’s creative potential and inspire more storytellers,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The film was written by Joel Richardson and produced by Canada’s Jennifer Jonas and Leonard Farlinger in collaboration with Kenya’s Appie Matere. It stars a combination of Canadian and African actors, including David Cubitt, Kevin Hanchard, Vinessa Antoine, Abel Mutua, Chichi Seii, and Thamela Mpumlwana. It was directed by Charles Uwagbai, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker.

“This is more than a film premiere, it is a celebration of positive and authentic Kenyan stories, talent, and the future of local entertainment. We are pleased to partner with Safaricom and producers like Zamaradito to showcase the potential for Kenyan storytelling to not only be accessible in terms of affordability for the consumer but also on sustainable monetization,” said Mbugua Njihia, Director Symbiotic Media.

Kipkemboi has already made a strong impression on the international film stage, earning critical acclaim and accolades at the 2024 African Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF), the 2024 Directors Guild of Canada Awards and the 20th Africa Movie Academy Awards.