The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has supported formation of joint national-county government teams to implement the zoning of LPG and Petroleum facilities. They will also oversee surveillance and enforcement activities aimed at promoting safety in LPG and petroleum sectors.

The county teams will take up inspection roles on adherence to set standards, public safety requirements on facility establishment, weights and measures as well as scrutinizing staff qualifications on safety and operations of the facilities.

Traditionally, petroleum and cooking gas refill facilities were located in designated safe areas, away from residential and population areas. But pressure for land for establishment of settlement areas resulted in review of land-use approvals allowing construction of residential facilities within industrial zones.

Speaking during a sensitization workshop attended by county energy executives and departmental heads, Mr Daniel Kiptoo, Director General at EPRA said: “We ask county governments to collaborate with us in coming up with clear guidelines on exclusive zoning and reservation of land for setting up new petroleum and gas facilities away from densely populated areas. For existing facilities, we need counties to collaborate with us in conducting regular inspection exercises to affirm compliance with safety standards and regulations.”

Additionally, counties were asked to actively identify land within the counties for tanker parking yards. This is a necessary requirement to stop drivers from parking in residential areas, the roadside and petrol stations during transit.

The Petroleum Act of 2019 and the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations of 201 are some of the frameworks that govern the sub-sectors. The Petroleum Act provides a comprehensive framework for the regulation of the exploration, development, production, transportation, and storage of petroleum and related products. The LPG regulations on the other hand provide specific guidelines and standards for the handling, storage, transportation, and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Kenya.

The sensitization workshop, which is the first in a series of other planned engagements was also attended by officials from Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), County Planners Association of Kenya, and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).