Kenya Airways Group Managing Director & CEO, Allan Kilavuka, has been awarded the 2024 African Aviation Leadership Award.

The awards was established by African Aviation Magazine in 1999 and it recognizes individuals, companies, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of aviation in Africa.

Nick Fadugba FRAeS, CEO of African Aviation, praised Kilavuka’s remarkable leadership, stating, “This award highlights Allan’s exceptional leadership, visionary approach, and dedication to advancing the aviation industry across the continent. His innovative strategies and commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks in the industry, inspiring peers and driving significant progress.”

Expressing his appreciation, Kilavuka said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious African Aviation Leadership Award. This accolade reflects the dedication and passion of the entire Kenya Airways team. It highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and enhancing connectivity across our continent.”

The panel of judges for the award included Nick Fadugba, CEO of African Aviation, Alfred Jones, Managing Director of Fulcrum Capital, USA, Richard Bouma, Chairman of ARC Group, South Africa, Joao Jorge, Former CEO of LAM-Mozambique, and Joachim Vermooten, Transport Economist at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

This year also marks the 32nd Anniversary of African Aviation’s MRO Africa & African Aviation Training and Air Finance Africa Conferences, celebrating decades of excellence and progress in the industry.

Past notable recipients include Ethiopian Airlines, awarded African Airline of the Year, Michael Shirim, founder and Chairman of Precision Air, who received the African Aviation Individual Achievement Award and Mr. Nick Fadugba, CEO of AFRICAN AVIATION, honored with the African Aviation Lifetime Achievement Award.