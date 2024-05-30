Shares

KCB RFC will resume action this weekend during the Enterprise Cup semi-finals against Kenya Harlequin at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka. KCB will be looking to win a sixth Enterprise Cup title.

KCB beat Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) 70-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and saw off Northern Suburbs 65-7 in the quarters before the competition took a brief break to pave the way for the Rugby Super Series that came to an end last week at the RFUEA Grounds.

“KCB is eager to participate in the semis of this historic competition that has strengthened the country’s rugby game. Some of our boys took part in the Rugby Super Series, while others have been intensifying their training to be ready for this event. We are urging our fans to rally behind the team on Saturday,” KCB Head Coach Curtis Olago said.

KCB have won the Enterprise Cup in 2004, 2007, 2014/15, 2015/16, and 2016/17. They will be banking on centre player Bob Muhati, Levy Amunga, Brian Wahinya, youngsters Emmanuel Opondo, and Michael Wamalwa to propel the team to another title.

Olago, who lost the Kenya Cup title 5-29 to Kabras hopes the team can clinch this title to reward the fans who have been pushing the team all through. A trophy will inject a massive confidence boost to the squad as it prepares for the beginning of the National Sevens Circuit expected to kick off in July.

Kenya Sevens co-captain Vincent Onyala, and Samuel Asati will miss the weekend’s action as they are in Madrid, Spain for the HSBC Grand final from Friday, May 31 to June 2.

KCB Bank sports brand assets that include the KCB Women Volleyball Club, KCB Football Club and KCB Rugby Club besides other sports including Chess, athletics, and golf. The long standing tradition of sponsoring major sporting events in the country has seen the Bank pump millions of shillings in sponsorships over the years.