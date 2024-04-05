Shares

Jambojet is strengthening its position as a leading budget airliner by eyeing additional regional routes and boosting its freight operations. This critical growth strategy was unveiled at the airline’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

The airline, owned by national courier Kenya Airways, currently flies to 7 destinations from its primary hub in Nairobi’s JKIA to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda (Diani), Lamu, and Goma in Eastern DRC. The airline also operates three routes from its secondary hub in Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and from July 2024, to Zanzibar. It also has Cargo operations across its network.

Launched in April 2014, Jambojet became the only low-cost carrier in Kenya to be awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA registration) in July 2019. Since its inception, Jambojet has flown over 7 million passengers, enabling affordable air travel for all, with first-time flyers accounting for about 44% of its customers.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Jambojet Chairperson Vincent Rague commented, “Over the past three years, our strategy has been focused on consolidating our business and managing our costs. Last year alone, we operated 18, 456 flights, a 19% increase from 2022. This contributed to our growth in market share to 52% as at the end of 2023.”

Mr. Rague continued to express confidence in Jambojet’s growth trajectory stating that the airlines accomplishments over the last decade are the launching pad to achieving greater heights. “Our dream for the next decade of Jambojet is to achieve sustainable growth by consolidating the low-cost carrier (LCC) model in the domestic market and connecting the highly underserved markets in the region. We envision Jambojet not only maintaining its position as a leader in the industry but also setting new standards of excellence and innovation, making every take off more than a journey,” he said.

Also present at the event was Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen who welcomed Jambojet’s expansion strategy stating that it will enhance economic activity across the region. “This connection will open additional trade between the two destinations that share a lot of social and economic history. It will also boost tourism especially from international visitors who might start considering Kenya as a transit point to the island.”