African streaming platform, Showmax, has announced that it has appointed Emma Gichonge as its General Manager for East Africa. She is the first ever General Manager: Operations for East Africa.

“Driven by a strong partnership between the MultiChoice Group and Comcast NBC Universal, Showmax is embarking on a new era with a game-changing Premier League in your pocket plan, alongside a slate of sensational African and international content,” says Showmax Chief Operating Officer Joe Heshu. “With our ambition to be Africa’s No 1 streamer, we’re very happy to welcome Emma, whose wealth of experience will serve our customers in the key East African market.”

Gichonge work experience includes a stint with start-up tech company Yutap, where she led the implementation of mobile money solutions across Africa and Asia. She also led the migration of the legacy MPESA mobile money platform at Safaricom, pioneering an Enterprise Project Management Office within the company. Mostly recently, she was Managing Director at MultiChoice Malawi, responsible for several commercial initiatives in the country.

Speaking on her new role, Gichonge says, “Showmax is a bold business, and is in an exciting stage in its story – moving onto the globally scaled Peacock platform, increasing its loved local content slate and introducing affordable new plans. With my passion for innovation, and for East Africa, I’m looking forward to building the business with the Kenyan Showmax team. We’re already hard at work with our partners Safaricom to re-integrate in-app M-PESA payments with our new technology. Currently customers can pay using M-PESA USSD (*375#) but full M-PESA options will launch soon.”

Gichonge holds a Masters degree (IT Management) and a Bachelor of Science degree (Information Technology).