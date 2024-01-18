Shares

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 in the Kenyan market unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI.

Galaxy S series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users. AI amplifies nearly every experience on Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics East Africa, Anthony Hutia said, “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

With the Galaxy S24 series enters the era of Galaxy AI, which introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, with features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Galaxy AI editing tools.

Live Translate, a two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app, enables users to defy language barriers when communicating without the need for third-party apps. With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a coworker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto 6 will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Online search has transformed nearly every aspect of life. Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search 7 with Google. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyzes gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion 8 uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit 9 can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI.

Galaxy S24 provides premium performance thanks to enhancements in its chipset. Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

On the display, Corning® Gorilla® Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantly thinner body enables better on-the-go experience with more comfortable grip. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

The Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired color tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colors include: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colors include: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will come with additional colors available online only.

Pre-orders will open from January 18, 2024, and run until February 13, 2024. Customers making a pre-order for any of the Galaxy S24 series devices with 256GB storage will be upgraded to the 512GB storage variant.

Additionally, all pre-order customers will be able to enjoy Samsung Galaxy VIP services that include same day repair for the devices in case of damage. Customers who pre-order any of the Galaxy S24 devices will stand to gain from brands like Kenya Airways, Absa Kenya, Safaricom and JTL Faiba Mobile.

From Kenya Airways, through their Asante Rewards program, Galaxy S24 series customers will get rewarded free access to Kenya Airways lounges, one free preferred seating and extra leg room, plus free extra bag and 75% bonus miles for every flight.

Safaricom will offer free 45GB data for pre-orders made from their shops, while JTL Faiba Mobile will offer free 65GB data & free 50 minutes to other networks. Absa Bank credit card holders on the other hand will be able to purchase the Galaxy S24 series with repayments from as low as Ksh13,000 monthly.

The phones are priced as follows.