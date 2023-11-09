Shares

Ferdinand Omanyala has been selected to join the 117 athletes in Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Visa is the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympics.

The 2024 class is the largest group of Olympic and paralympic athletes and hopefuls in the program’s history and the most diverse, representing more than 60 markets and 40 sports. This includes new addition Breaking, which is a competitive form of breakdancing.

Team Visa athletes from around the world attended the recent Team Visa Summit in Paris for a two-day, creator-led content master class focused on brand immersion and best practices for how to tell their own stories within the broader creator economy.

Ferdinand Omanyala, had this to say, “Being on Team Visa is a tremendous honor. Visa’s support is invaluable during my journey to the Olympics, and I am thrilled to have their backing as I prepare to compete on the biggest stage in athletics. Joining Team Visa is not just about athletics; it’s about inspiring people globally and connecting with my fans on a deeper level. I am excited to be part of this diverse and talented group of athletes, and I look forward to sharing my story and experiences with the world.”

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Ferdinand Omanyala to Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Games. His presence on Team Visa not only represents the diversity of talent within the African continent but also underscores Visa’s commitment to supporting athletes who are dedicated to making a difference and inspire their communities. We are proud to have him as part of us and look forward to witnessing the continued impact he will make both on and off the track.” said Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Ag. General Manager for East Africa at Visa.

Since 2000, the Team Visa athlete program has championed more than 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes selected based on their athletic achievements, community involvement, and alignment with Visa’s core values of equality, access, and inclusion.

Paris 2024 Team Visa highlights.

117 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from 60+ markets, including seven new markets (Austria, Armenia, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, Honduras)

Ages 15-48 with highest percentage of women athletes in program history

40 sports, including new Paris 2024 sport: Breaking, which is a competitive form of breakdancing.

175 medals collectively, with 15 athletes competing in their first Olympic or Paralympic Games

More than 45 million combined social followers across Team Visa athletes

Team Visa Paris 2024 includes decorated athletes like Noah Lyles (Athletics – Sprint), Iga Swiatek (Tennis, Poland), Sky Brown (Skateboarding, Great Britain), Teresa Perales (Para swimming, Spain), Kanoa Igarashi (Surfing, Japan), and first-time Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, Qingyi Liu (Breaking, China), Rasheed Broadbell (Athletics – Sprint/Hurdles, Jamaica), Ardan Galymuly (Goalball, Kazakhstan) and Jonathan White (Para canoe, Great Britain).