Shares

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount there has been an increasing importance on the longevity and eco-friendliness of tech products.

In order to tackle this shift in consumer priorities, global technology innovator, OPPO has taken the forefront position and has actively enhanced its product quality to ensure lasting durability while reducing its environmental impact.

Guided by its brand mission, “Technology for mankind, kindness for the world” OPPO has undertaken a long-term commitment to virtuous innovations.

In a quest to become a responsible corporate citizen, OPPO has been consistently releasing sustainability reports for the past three years, showing a transparent look into its sustainable development initiatives by the company.

Elevating Product Quality for Sustainability

At the heart of OPPO’s sustainability strategy lies an unwavering commitment to product quality. At OPPO’s QE reliability lab, products undergo extensive testing that surpasses industry standards, aiming to provide not just solid device longevity but impeccable durability.

These tests include simulations of years of use, replicating typical damage scenarios such as drops in harsh environments with extreme heat, humidity, or low temperatures, along with rigorous evaluations of water resistance, wear resistance, and more. Ensuring a warranty period of 24 months.

The quality check is not just limited to the build quality of OPPO’s products, but also in incorporated longevity into the product design itself. Debuted in 2022, OPPO’s Battery Health Engine, has been integrated into dozens of its smartphones. This technology ensures that the battery maintains at least 80% of its capacity even after four years of use, ensuring that these devices deliver the best for each user in the long run and also remarkable reduce e-waste.

Leading the Way in Industry Ecology

OPPO has taken proactive steps to promote industry ecology by joining initiatives like the Eco Rating Labeling Scheme. As one of the pioneers to join this scheme initiated by leading European mobile operators, OPPO is evaluated on five key environmental performance areas: durability, repairability, recyclability, and climate efficiency. This commitment to transparency and accountability reinforces OPPO’s dedication and commitment to sustainable practices.

Green Packaging Initiatives

OPPO recognizes the urgency of reducing plastic usage and has made remarkable strides in adopting eco-friendly packaging materials. A notable example is the packaging for the Find N2 Flip, which is entirely paper-based and biodegradable, aligning seamlessly with OPPO’s overarching environmental goals.

“As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-conscious choices, OPPO’s dedication to a sustainable future stand as a shining example. By actively bridging the gap between technology and environmental responsibility, OPPO not only sets a positive precedent but also contributes significantly to ESG goals,” said Fredrique Achieng PR Manager OPPO

Kenya.

To celebrate OPPO’s commitment to deliver quality to its users, OPPO Kenya shall be celebrating OPPO Quality Month with OPPO Fans through a #OPPOLegend Campaign.

To participate users, need to.

1. Take a picture of your OPPO phones

2. Post on your social page and tag OPPO Kenya official pages, using the hashtag #OPPOLegend.

3. If you have the oldest model phone, or the most OPPO phones you will be among 4 lucky winners stand a chance to win 20k Jumia vouchers each!

4. The campaign will run from 1st November to 14th November 2023.