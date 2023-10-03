Shares

The night of September 30th, 2023, will forever be etched in the memories of Nairobi as Walker Town Nairobi Edition delivered an electrifying experience to a capacity crowd at Uhuru Gardens.

The event, courtesy of KBL’s Johnnie Walker commenced at 4:00 PM. The

opening acts, including Vijana Barubaru, set the stage ablaze with their hit songs such as “Sasa Hivi,” “Kale Kadnace,” “Pillow Talk,” and “Romantic Call,”.

The tempo rised as DJ Linsey and DJ Pierra Makena and “Angela” hit-maker Boutross graced the stage. DJ Protégé warmed up the crowd, setting the stage

for the dynamic South African female DJ duo TxC, who took over at approximately 8:00 PM, delivering Amapiano mixes and dances.

Congolese rhumba sensation Fally Ipupa ignited the crowd belting out hit

songs like “Mayday,” “Bloque,” “Eloko Oyo,” “SL,” and “Maria PM.”

Tiwa Savage, the celebrated Afrobeats star, followed, delivering a performance that radiated energy and passion. She delivered hit after hit, including “who’s your guy” “Somebody’s Son,” “Won Da Mo,” “Koroba,” “All Over,” and many more.

Nyashinski, closed the night by delivering hits like “Malaika,” “Properly,” “Free,” “Mungu Pekee,” and more. As the performances ended, DJ Grauchi took the stage,

The Walker Town concert, a property of KBL’s Johnnie Walker, is more than just a musical extravaganza. It’s an immersive cultural journey that invites attendees to explore a fusion of engaging activities encompassing music, art, fashion, gaming, and culinary delights in an authentically immersive atmosphere.