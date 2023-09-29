Shares

DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, is a way to watch live sport, TV shows, movies and kids shows online without a dish or a decoder. It is a service offered by DStv, the leading pay-TV operator in Africa.

DStv Stream allows customers to stream over 115 live channels, watch the full catalogue of DStv video-on-demand library and enjoy the full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue. Customers can also add Showmax and Latest Movies for extra entertainment.

DStv Stream is available in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Customers can choose from different packages that suit their needs and budget. The packages range from R 99 to R 799 per month and include different levels of sport, local and international content.

DStv Stream is easy to use and compatible with a range of devices, such as mobile phones, web browsers, smart TVs and more. Customers can also download to watch later on their mobile devices. Customers need a DStv subscription and a DStv Connect ID to use DStv Stream. They can sign up and stream in under five minutes.

DStv Stream is part of DStv’s strategy to provide more choice and convenience to its customers. It also aims to attract new customers who do not have access to satellite TV or prefer online streaming. DStv Stream is expected to compete with other streaming services in the market, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

DStv Stream is also offering a special deal to existing Showmax Pro customers in some markets. Showmax Pro is a streaming service that offers live sport and entertainment, but it will be phased out by 30 November 2023. The deal will allow Showmax Pro customers to access more live sport from SuperSport, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and other sports like the NBA, NFL and UFC, as well as selected Rugby World Cup 2023 games via the DStv Stream app. The deal will be available at the same price as Showmax Pro for customers in Kenya which is Ksh. 2,100 and 10 other African countries.

DStv stream prices in Kenya in 2023

DStv packages Price (Ksh.) Premium 9,900 Compact Plus 6,200 Compact 3,500 Family 1,850 Access 1,300 DStv – French Plus (15) 4,100 DStv – French Touch Add-on 920 DStv – Portuguese 7,700 DStv – Chinese Great Wall 700 DStv – Indian 1,600 DStv Movies 900 HD-PVR 1,150 ExtraView 1,150