DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, is a way to watch live sport, TV shows, movies and kids shows online without a dish or a decoder. It is a service offered by DStv, the leading pay-TV operator in Africa.
DStv Stream allows customers to stream over 115 live channels, watch the full catalogue of DStv video-on-demand library and enjoy the full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue. Customers can also add Showmax and Latest Movies for extra entertainment.
DStv Stream is available in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Customers can choose from different packages that suit their needs and budget. The packages range from R 99 to R 799 per month and include different levels of sport, local and international content.
DStv Stream is easy to use and compatible with a range of devices, such as mobile phones, web browsers, smart TVs and more. Customers can also download to watch later on their mobile devices. Customers need a DStv subscription and a DStv Connect ID to use DStv Stream. They can sign up and stream in under five minutes.
DStv Stream is part of DStv’s strategy to provide more choice and convenience to its customers. It also aims to attract new customers who do not have access to satellite TV or prefer online streaming. DStv Stream is expected to compete with other streaming services in the market, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
DStv Stream is also offering a special deal to existing Showmax Pro customers in some markets. Showmax Pro is a streaming service that offers live sport and entertainment, but it will be phased out by 30 November 2023. The deal will allow Showmax Pro customers to access more live sport from SuperSport, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and other sports like the NBA, NFL and UFC, as well as selected Rugby World Cup 2023 games via the DStv Stream app. The deal will be available at the same price as Showmax Pro for customers in Kenya which is Ksh. 2,100 and 10 other African countries.
DStv stream prices in Kenya in 2023
|DStv packages
|Price (Ksh.)
|Premium
|9,900
|Compact Plus
|6,200
|Compact
|3,500
|Family
|1,850
|Access
|1,300
|DStv – French Plus (15)
|4,100
|DStv – French Touch Add-on
|920
|DStv – Portuguese
|7,700
|DStv – Chinese Great Wall
|700
|DStv – Indian
|1,600
|DStv Movies
|900
|HD-PVR
|1,150
|ExtraView
|1,150
DStv Stream channel list in Kenya in 2023
Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary
Sports: SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 4, SuperSport 5, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 7, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 10, SuperSport 11, SuperSport 12, SS FIFA World Cup, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lifestyle and culture: Discovery TLC Entertainment, Discovery IDx, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network, Fashion One, Spice TV.
Children: Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Cbeebies, NickJr, NickTOONS, Disney Junior, JimJam, Mindset.
Music: Trace Mziki, Hip TV, Trace Naija, AFRO Music English, Sound City.
News and Commerce: KTN News, K24, BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, SABC News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, Bloomberg Television, NDTV24*7, CNC World, EuroNews German. KTN News, K24, CGTN News, Joy News, EuroNews French, EuroNews, Deutsche Welle, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment, Specialist: RAI International, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4.
General Entertainment : IROKO Music, M-Net Movies All Stars, Studio Universal, M-Net City, Universal TV (SD/HD), Telemundo, BBC Brit, ITV Choice ( SD/HD), El Entertainment Television, FOX (SD/HD), FOX Life, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Max, BET International, MTV, CS Reality, Turner Classic Movies, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva English , Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic , AfricaMagic Urban, AfricaMagic Family, AfricaMagic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, Maisha Magic East, AfricaMagic lgbo, Maisha Magic Bongo, Ebony Life TV, Zee World, ROK, Iroko Plus, Vox Africa, Televista, Trybe, Pwani, Galaxy TV, B4U Movies. Dish on Tv, M-Net East, 1Magic, M-Net Movies Premiere Africa, M-Net Movies Smile Africa, M-Net Movies Action Africa, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, Lifetime, CBS Reality, TLC Entertainment, Discovery Family, TCM, AfricaMagic Showcase, ROK 3, ROK 2, Fashion One, eTV Africa, STN TV, KASS TV, GBS, Ebru TV, Inooro TV, KBC TV, NTV, KTN, Citizen TV, ADOM TV, NBS, Star TV, CGTN French, CCTV Entertainment, China Movies Channel, Shangai Dragon TV, Jiangsu TV, RTP Internacional, M-Net Binge, Hunan TV
Religion: Faith Broadcast Network, TBN, DayStar, Islam Channel, Eternal World Television Network, Emmanuel TV, Dove TV, TV Mundial.
