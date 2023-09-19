Shares

Hurone AI, a global oncology software market leader has announced a partnership with the Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu. The hospital is the largest tertiary medical center in Kisumu that caters to over 5,000 cancer patients annually.

This partnership will help enhance operational efficiency and optimize patient data, improving the quality of cancer treatments, ensuring seamless remote monitoring, and access to timely care interventions when needed to improve patient outcomes.

Utilizing Amazon‘s Bedrock, Hurone AI has selected foundational models for oncology care, enabling the integration of generative AI technology for the first time. This technology provides specific tools tailored to Hurone AI’s needs, such as creating personalized treatment plans and summarizing patient information, thereby making cancer treatment and side effect management more accurate and efficient.

In a recent beta test, Hurone AI’s flagship software, Gukiza, reduced off-duty oncology calls by approximately 60% by enabling patients to interact directly with an AI-driven system for real-time monitoring and symptom reporting. The interaction replaces the traditional need for phone calls, allowing oncologists to instantly assess patient symptoms and provide timely interventions.

Moreover, the application of generative AI automates complex tasks such as creating clinical summaries, generating treatment plans, and monitoring side effects, now allowing oncologists to save more than 75% of the time traditionally required to handle these responsibilities. This approach balances the dual goals of progressive cancer centres: achieving superior patient care and operational effectiveness. With Hurone AI, healthcare institutions can not only improve the quality of treatment but also streamline processes in a blend of technological innovation and patient-centred care.

In Nigeria, Zenith Medical & Kidney Center, the largest Kidney Center in West Africa, is at the forefront of treating urologic cancers, chronic kidney disease, and performing kidney transplants. Nigeria bears 20% of the cancer burden in Africa.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative has pledged additional support for these expansion efforts. Danielle Morris, health equity lead at AWS, articulates, “AWS is committed to helping improve health outcomes around the world. We believe that cloud technology can help address inequities in global health, and Hurone AI is a great example of how customers in our Health Equity Initiative are innovating truly novel solutions that can easily scale using cloud technology to bridge gaps in our global healthcare system and drive positive outcomes.”

The visionary incorporation of generative AI into Hurone AI’s suite, with support from the AWS Health Equity Initiative, significantly improves the precision of the company’s solutions. “AWS’ support and the cutting-edge cloud tools we have incorporated not only improve accuracy but also leaves a profound impact on cancer patients worldwide,” concludes Ndoh.