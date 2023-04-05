Shares

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), through their AWS Academy has announced plans to upskill 10,000 Kenyan students . AWS Academy is an AWS program that empowers higher education institutions to prepare students for industry-recognized certifications and careers in the cloud.

Beginning in June, students can enroll in a ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares them to pursue industry recognized certifications and in-demand jobs. The curriculum also helps educators stay at the forefront of AWS Cloud innovation so that they can equip students with the skills they need to get hired in one of the fastest-growing industries. Upon completion of the AWS program, students will be ready to put these practical cloud skills to work in entry-level tech roles.

As cloud adoption has accelerated, companies large and small around the world are investing in their future with the cloud and need individuals with cloud skills to help them achieve their goals. In fact, according to LinkedIn data, cloud computing is one of the top hard skills companies need.

In addition, Computer Learning Centre (CLC), an AWS Training Partner in the East, West, and South Africa, will deliver AWS Training on foundational and associate levels to a group of educators to enable them to deliver AWS Academy to 10 public universities across Kenya. “We at CLC are honored to support ICT Authority’s mission to train and certify 10,000 young people through AWS Academy,’” said CEO, CLC AFRICA Aunally Maloo.

AWS aims to work together with organizations, education institutions, and governments to empower individuals along different professional journeys to upskill, reskill, and prepare for high-quality jobs. AWS invites collaborations with like-minded training organizations that have capacity to roll out cloud training especially in remote areas. In doing so, AWS hopes to support the creating of a more inclusive industry that prepares learners of all backgrounds to become the builders of tomorrow.

ICT Authority CEO, Mr. Stanley Kamanguya said, “One of our mandates as ICT Authority is to promote ICT literacy, capacity, innovation and enterprise. In our 10-year ICT Digital Masterplan 2022-2032, we identified that there is a gap in the non-alignment to the industry needs by universities and colleges. The program we are announcing today with AWS aims to bridge this gap between academia and industry. We are very excited to roll this out and look forward to further expanding the opportunity to students in other tertiary institutions.”

Robin Njiru, the Regional Public Sector Lead for West, East, and Central Africa at AWS said, “During the Connected Kenya 2022 summit, the Government of Kenya launched its ten-year ICT Digital Masterplan 2022-2032. The program we are announcing today with ICT Authority will see AWS Academy provide a curriculum that helps educators at universities stay at the forefront of cloud innovation so that they can equip students with skills needed to get hired in one of the fastest-growing industries. The overall objective of this program is to have more individuals that have job-ready skills needed in the workplace and eventually support the Government of Kenya in realizing a digitally enabled society which is a key outcome in ICT Digital Masterplan 2022-2032”.

To connect students with employment opportunities, AWS is working with several organisations like Gebeya, a Pan African start-up which hosts a custom platform on AWS that is accessible online to all citizens who want to pursue technology career paths and find jobs.

Amadou Daffe, Gebeya’s CEO and Founder of Gebeya said, “At Gebeya, we are aiming to train and certify at least 5,000 students within the first year. Our academy and job platform is a critical conduit for facilitating economic growth, fostering innovation, and empowering the next generation of tech leaders by bridging the gap between skills acquisition and employment opportunities. At Gebeya, we recognize the importance of this link and are committed to providing an integrated platform that connects top-tier tech talent with the world’s most exciting companies like AWS.”