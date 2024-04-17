Shares

RHIPFactory Venture Studio has partnered with Qhala Kenya and Africa CDC to host the BuildHealth4Africa hackathon, a 48-hour competition with a prize of up to Ksh 500,000. The hackathon will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from April 19th to 21st, 2024.

The BuildHealth4Africa hackathon seeks to help develop digital healthcare solutions that transform access, affordability, quality, and efficiency in healthcare services across East Africa. The hackathon is a pre-conference event for the Connected Africa Summit 2024.

According to Dr. Henri Onyemachi, Founder and CEO of RHIPFactory Inc USA, East Africa faces a critical need for innovative solutions that bridge healthcare infrastructure and capacity gaps. The BuildHealth4Africa hackathon brings together passionate individuals to tackle these challenges head-on.

Participants of the hackathon are expected to leverage cutting-edge technologies like mobile and cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, extended reality, and Blockchain to develop prototypes that address key areas.

All application projects should address four key areas. These are expanding access, reducing costs, improving quality and boosting efficiency.

“BuildHealth4Africa Hackathon isn’t just a competition. It’s a catalyst for change. We are building a pipeline of investable solutions with the potential to make a real difference in people’s lives,” commented Shikoh Gitau, Founder of Qhala Kenya and co-organizer of BuildHealth 4 Africa 2024.

Participants will have the chance to be part of the solution, gain invaluable mentorship, network with like-minded individuals and sharpen their skills at the hackathon. Winners will take home prizes of up to Ksh 500,000.

The Nairobi Edition of BuildHealth4Africa hackathon is Supported by Africa CDC, Kenya Ministry Of Information, Communications And The Digital Economy, Kenya Ministry of Health, the ICT Authority, Safaricom, Britam Insurance, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and other partners.

Register for the hackathon here rhipfactory.co.ke/hackathon.