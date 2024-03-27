Shares

Savannah Informatics Global Health Institute (SGHI) has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative.

The AWS initiative is a Ksh 7.9 billion (USD 60 million) three year commitment that supports organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

The initiative is aimed at reducing health disparities in Nairobi, Kisumu, Coast, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Kirinyaga counties. It is primarily focused on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) services and employs AI-driven digital tools developed with community stakeholders in mind.

By addressing critical gaps in healthcare, the initiative seeks to enhance healthcare provider capacity, improve health literacy, and streamline access to quality services. The goal is to significantly impact community health outcomes, contributing to the reduction of maternal and under-five mortality rates.

Speaking on the selection, Dr. Justus Kilonzi, President Savannah Informatics Global Health Institute (SGHI) said, “We are deeply honored and grateful for the support extended by Amazon Web Services towards our mission at SGHI. This grant marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and delivery in Kenya. Together with AWS, we embark on a path towards healthier futures, driven by innovation, compassion, and a shared commitment to advancing global health equity.”

SGHI’s project aligns with the AWS grant’s primary aim of reducing disparities by addressing social determinants of health and the secondary aim of improving access to healthcare. By empowering the healthcare workforce with advanced tools, providing comprehensive health education, and improving care navigation, we strive to democratize healthcare access and improve health equity.

On her part, Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Director, Social Responsibility and Impact at AWS noted, “AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighbourhood. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping SGHI and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.”