Shares

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm with the most popular version so far being ChatGpt. The AWS Generative AI is essentially a type of AI that can create new content ideas including conversations stories, images, videos and even music.

Generative AI works by having machine learning models which are pre-trained with vast amounts of data on a specific topic. This data is what the AI uses in order to generate answers to the questions that one might ask as you interact with it.

As with all other advances in technology, Generative AI promises to raise efficiency and productivity in businesses and by doing so increase profits. According to Goldman Sachs, generative AI could drive a 7% (or almost $7 trillion) increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.

One of the companies which is at the forefront of Generative AI development is Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS offers generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions which enables organizations of all sizes to build new generative AI applications. This has an effect of enhancing employee productivity and transforming their businesses.

AWS Generative AI solutions include.

Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock was launched in April this year and it essentially helps clients to build their Generative AI solutions on AWS. It comes with a with a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications, simplifying the development while maintaining privacy and security.

Amazon Bedrock enables customers to easily experiment with a variety of top foundational models and customize them privately with their own data. This also allows a business to execute complex business tasks from booking travel to processing insurance claims all without having to write a line of code.

The service is also serverless which means that one does not have to invest in any additional infrastructure in order to utilize it. All one has to do is integrate their systems and deploy generative AI capabilities in their apps using the AWS services that they are familiar with.

Nowadays, courtesy of the rise in cybercrime, data security has become an important aspect of any business. To protect customer data while using the service, a business can be able to utilize AWS PrivateLink to establish a private, secure connection between Amazon Bedrock and their virtual private cloud (VPC). This ensures that traffic between AWS and the business is not exposed to the public internet which can otherwise lead to a data breach.

For customers in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, Amazon Bedrock is a HIPAA eligible service and can be used in compliance with GDPR. This means it complies with necessary data regulation mechanisms allowing even more customers to benefit from generative AI.

Foundation models which are available on Bedrock include Amazon Titan, Jurassic, Claude, Command, Llama 2 and Stable Diffusion. With use cases ranging from text generation, virtual assistants, search, text summarization and image generation.

Amazon Codewhisperer

If you have ever written a line of code, you would know that it can be a taxing and time consuming endeavor more so if you are trying to troubleshoot an issue. To make things easier for developers, AWS launched the Amazon CodeWhisperer which is an AI-powered coding companion that improves developer productivity.

In a challenge that was run by Amazon, participants who used Amazon CodeWhisperer were found to be 27% more likely to complete tasks successfully. They also completed the tasks at an average 57% faster than those who did not use CodeWhisperer. Which goes to show how effective the service is.

The service has been built with enterprise-grade security and privacy in mind. This keeps customizations completely private which ensures that customers’ valuable intellectual property is protected.

This service is absolutely free of charge for individual users while organizations pay a flat fee per user on a monthly basis.

Amazon Quicksight

Generating reports manually is a time-consuming affair which is prone to errors. Amazon Quicksight offers interactive dashboards, paginated reports, and embedded analytics plus natural-language querying capabilities. This ensures that every user in the organization can be able to access the reports that they need in the format they prefer all at the touch of a button.

This enables organizations to benefit from reducing the time that business analysts spend manually creating and adjusting charts and calculations so that they can devote more time to higher-value tasks.

Generative AI can be used in various sectors of the economy including health, banking, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, energy among others.

Some of the organizations that have used AWS Generative AI offering to increase productivity and efficiency in their organizations include.

Adidas which is one of the largest sports brands in the world. The company utilized Amazon Bedrock to develop a generative AI solution that gives their engineers the ability to find information and answers from their knowledge base through a single conversational interface. The AI covers everything from getting started to highly technical questions.

GoDaddy is a leading domain registrar, commerce, and web hosting company that serves more than 20 million customers worldwide. They are using Amazon Bedrock to build a generative AI service that will help customers easily set up their businesses online, and to more efficiently connect them to relevant suppliers, consumers, resources, and funding opportunities.

NatWest Group is a leading bank in the U.K. serving more than 19 million people. Their teams of data scientists, engineers, and technologists are using Amazon Bedrock to experiment and build new services. With these tools, they expect to be able to combat the next generation of threats from financial crime, as well as allow customers and colleagues access to the information they need, in the format they want, when they need it.

In Kenya, Hurone AI is utilizing Amazon Bedrock to treat 5,000 Cancer patients at the Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu. They are using Generative AI to create personalized treatment plans and summarizing patient information. This has an effect of making cancer treatment and side effect management more accurate and efficient.

So, if you are looking to innovate faster and better, look no further than the AWS Generative AI. With the launch of their research and development center in Kenya, the future has never been brighter.