Kenya Breweries Limited has announced a partnership with Murang’a County whereby the brewer will contract farmers to grow sorghum in the area.

This is part of the efforts by the alcohol manufacturer to empower communities through gainful employment as well as contribute to the shared growth of KBL.

To date, KBL has built a solid sorghum and barley value chain that includes the 47,000 who have been contracted to grow sorghum in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Narok, and Nakuru Counties.

Additionally, KBL will support the farmers through the provision of affordable credit facilities, field extension services, and link them with seed companies, fertilizer providers, and research institutes, in a move that will position them to be more competitive.

KBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti lauded Murang’a County Governor, Dr. Irungu Kang’ata for his foresight and willingness to empower farmers in his county who are integral in the alcohol manufacturing value chain for EABL.

“The actualization of this deal is a dream come true as it sets the stage for the two entities to work closely in their efforts to create a sustainable pipeline for the much-needed raw material as well as elevate the status of the farmers who will benefit economically from the sale of sorghum to KBL. We want to replicate the success we have had with the other counties to build a community of farmers who are capable of contributing fully to the economic development of the country. It is such interventions that have seen us support over 80,000 businesses and employ over 200,000 people across the value chain that include retailers, farmers, distributors, and agents accounting for almost 2 percent of the total employment in the country,” Ocitti added.

With an annual demand of approximately 40,000 tonnes of sorghum, a rise in the production of sorghum-based beer presents an opportunity for farmers across the country to benefit manufacturers and distributors of inputs, processors, and retailers through the aggregation of service delivery points.