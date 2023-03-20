Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited has announced the return of the biggest Easter festival in the country, Tusker Fest. The month-long series of parties will see consumers experience great musical performances, unique kenyan food, A list Kenyan DJs and upcoming artistes among them graduates of Tusker’s talent platform, Tusker Nexters.

The Tusker Fest will kick off in Kisumu on the 1st of April with subsequent stops in Meru, Eldoret, Nairobi and Mombasa on the 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th of April respectively. The shows will be headlined by the popular hip-hop trio Wakadinali, who are Tusker’s newest talent signees. The trio will take the stage amongst a host of other upcoming Kenyan talents.

The Easter showcase is Tusker’s first major event of the year following the brand’s recent milestone celebration, as it marked 100 years of existence throughout 2022. The Centenary celebration saw the Tusker brand launch the Tusker Nexters talent platform, which went across the country identifying the next big talents in Music and e-Sports.

EABL Head of Beer, Joanne Looby expressed the brand’s excitement at hosting the nationwide parties, heralding them as a further opportunity to support Kenyans within the creative space. “Tusker has always been a brand that gives Kenyan artists a platform to shine. Tusker Fest is no different. Our flagship brand, Tusker, will continue to champion the local music industry as we hold the proverbial hand of the bright, bold spirit of Kenya through our budding musical talent and we invite all of you to come and support us,” said Looby.

On the newest partnership, she mentioned, “We are equally excited to announce our newest collaboration with the hugely talented trio – Wakadinali. These urban pop young musicians mirror the best qualities of our target audience (the Nexters). Young, vibrant, unapologetic, artistic Kenyans taking on the world by storm. We believe as we work with the group and other artists on various projects like Tusker Fest it will be another stepping stone and platform for more budding Kenyan musicians and creatives to explore their talent and shine.”

Tusker’s centenary milestone was a landmark achievement for the brand that now shifts its focus to charting its path for the next 100 years. Touchpoints like Music and Sports will remain cornerstones of the brand’s consumer engagement plan as it continues to live its promise of promoting everything that’s loudly and proudly Kenyan into the next 100 years.