LG Electronics has launched a revolutionary Smart Cam (model VC23GA), which offers users unrivaled convenience and an enhanced user interaction experience. The device seamlessly integrates with LG’s webOS-powered smart TVs. To provide a host of premium apps and services that cater to the diverse needs of customers.

With its Full HD (FHD) video camera, built-in dual microphones, and multi-view function, the Smart Cam connects effortlessly improves user experience.

The Smart Cam is compatible with a wide range of services available on LG TV’s webOS platform, offering a diverse and compelling interactive experience. For instance, the Remote Meeting feature allows users to effortlessly connect with co-workers, clients, family, or friends using the innovative web-based video conferencing service. Remote Meeting works seamlessly across PCs, laptops, smartphones, and LG TVs, eliminating the need for a laptop or PC connection. Setting up the app on an LG TV is fast, simple, and hassle-free, providing users with ultimate convenience. Furthermore, the Smart Cam’s built-in microphones eliminate the need for extra peripherals, streamlining the experience even further.

Fitness enthusiasts will particularly appreciate the benefits of pairing an LG Smart Cam with an LG TV. The Exercise app, utilizing advanced AI motion and exercise recognition algorithms, tracks the user’s body movements in real-time to provide accurate feedback on exercise techniques, optimizing performance.

Additionally, they have integrated with FlexIt, a platform offering camera-assisted live one-on-one sessions with top fitness and wellness professionals. This is in a bid to enhance the customized user experience. FlexIt provides tailored programs, motivational tips, and tricks to support users in achieving their fitness and well-being goals.

LG Managing Director, East Africa Dongwon Lee said users can enjoy convenient video calling and conferencing, elevating their home fitness experience, and much more. “It’s a true game-changer for LG Smart TV users seeking convenience and seamless integration. As LG Electronics, we remain committed to enhancing users’ everyday lives by delivering exceptional value and differentiated user experiences. The flawless integration of the Smart Cam and LG TV enhances convenience, interactivity, and entertainment opportunities for LG TV owners, revolutionizing the way they interact with their devices.”

The Smart Cam and LG TV duo also open up new entertainment options. The Fun Mirror selfie app offers a wide array of filters, fun photo effects, and editing options, bringing joy and creativity to users’ lives. Also, the popular dance tutorial app, 1M Home Dance, in collaboration with LG and South Korea’s iconic 1 MILLION Dance Studio, delivers various tutorials and dance clips. With the Smart Cam connected, users can participate in the choreography by performing alongside the instructor in Camera Mode, enhancing their dancing skills more efficiently.

Ensuring user security and privacy, the Smart Cam comes with an integrated cover that effectively blocks the camera lens when not in use, safeguarding users from potential security breaches.

With its slim design and magnetic connectors, the LG Smart Cam seamlessly blends in with compatible LG Smart TVs launched in 2022, including the lifestyle TV lineup, adding a touch of style to the modern aesthetic. The built-in dual microphone guarantees crystal-clear voice quality, enhancing the overall user experience.