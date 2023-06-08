Shares

Nigerian singer Qing Madi has joined the EQUAL Africa music programme and will be the ambassador for June.

Qing Madi, born Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, launched her music career at the early age of seven. At 16, she launched her first single See Finish and later released Why. Qing Madi is currently working on her debut EP.

Qing Madi joins other Nigerian artists, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa, and FAVE as part of EQUAL Africa. The initiative aims to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented female artists making waves in the music scene. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

“We are proud to welcome Qing Madi to the EQUAL programme, and we’re so excited to see how her talent continues to take her from strength to strength. We hope by shining a light on talent like hers, we can inspire a new generation of creators,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Qing Madi says “As a female in the male dominated industry, I have to work a million times harder to be seen and heard. Being part of the Equal programme is an opportunity as a female to be visible globally and to grow my fanbase.”