Shares

Ayra Starr is the newest artist to join Spotify’s EQUAL music program as the EQUAL Africa Artist of the Month.

Spotify’s EQUAL music program aims to foster gender equality in music and provide a platform to highlight influential female creators.

The 19 year old singer is a budding Nigerian Afro-Pop and R&B singer whose charismatic music style is daring, impacting and empowering people.

This announcement comes off the back of Ayra’s popularity and fame since the release of her smash hit, Bloody Samaritan, from her debut studio album titled 19 and Dangerous. The album features the chart topping singles that have catapulted the musician to the global stage.

“Our aim with the EQUAL program is to create a space on the platform that allows us to solely amplify the work of female creators. Ayra represents the rise of new-age female artists whose creativity and determination breaks barriers between genres. She possesses the boldness and swagger that we’re used to seeing from pop artists, but has an edge that feels symbolic of the listening habits of Gen-Zers,” said Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Commenting on her addition to the program, Ayra said, ‘’It feels good to be a part of the generation that is changing the narrative and being appreciated for our contribution to society, irrespective of the sector and age. I’m grateful to Spotify EQUAL for this feature that shines a light on women in a male-dominated industry. It makes me feel seen, and I’m sure it’s done so for everyone who has been featured before me.”

As the latest artist to join the EQUAL music program, Ayra Starr will also feature on Spotify’s Times Square billboard in New York. Her breakout hit, Bloody Samaritan, will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.