Shares

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced South African Singer, Tyla, as its EQUAL Africa ambassador for the month of March.

Tyla’s journey into music began with writing song lyrics in her diary at 12. She describes music as “her calling”, something “that came naturally”. She first gained recognition when she dropped the Amapiano dance-themed song Getting late. Tyla understands the demands of new-age artistry, but intuition and intention fuel her craft as she works towards her debut album.

She joins fellow South Africans Sio and Elaine who have previously headlined the programme. EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

“It is satisfying to be selected for the EQUAL programme, joining other incredible female creators on the continent. This just goes to show that there is room for all of us to shine, regardless of what sounds and genres we identify with ,” says Tyla.

‘We are inspired by Tyla’s versatility and her drive to achieve more in the music scene and we welcome her to the EQUAL programme. It is our hope that other young African women creators see this as proof that their talent is valid and can and will be recognised and supported,” says Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.