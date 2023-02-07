Shares

LG Electronics has announced that it has appointed Dong Won Lee as its new Regional Managing Director for East Africa (EA). He replaces Sa Nyoung Kim who has served as LG East Africa Managing Director for three years since January 2020.

Before his appointment, Dong Won Lee was the Managing Director of LG Iraq, a position he has held since 2019. He is celebrated for turning around the business in Iraq by increasing sales growth by 50 percent hence registering double-digit growth.

Mr. Lee brings over 20 years of hands-on experience and knowledge in leadership, performance improvement, sales, and marketing in the consumer electronics industry.

Speaking while appreciating his new role, Won Lee said, “I am elated to be taking up this new role and leading LG East Africa in achieving its 2023 and beyond strategy. East Africa has a high economic growth potential. In line with our Life’s Good Mission and commitment to rollout customer-centered innovations, my promise is to ensure that LG keeps on supplying customer value until customer satisfaction is achieved to the last man. I am happy for the warm welcome by East Africans and I look forward to working closely with all teams to drive success for the people and LG”.

Won Lee will be responsible for leading LGs operations in East Africa. Key among his focus for the region will be to pursue sustainable growth by strengthening the lineup of not only LG’s premium products but also mid-entry models.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000.