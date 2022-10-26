Shares

OPPO has launched the latest versions of the Reno series, the OPPO Reno 8 5G and OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market.

The Reno 8 5G will retail at Ksh. 59,999 while the Reno 8 4G will retail at Ksh. 42,999. The phone are available on pre-order between October 26-31 and will go on sale on November 1. Those who pre-order both smartphones will receive gifts from OPPO.

Pre-orders for the Reno 8 4G will start from October, 26th to 31st, 2022 through OPPO e-commerce partners and across all OPPO stores in Kenya.

Here are the specifications and price of the newly launched OPPO flagship smartphone, the OPPO Reno 8 5G in the Kenyan market.

Reno 8 5G specifications and price in Kenya

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 179 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.4 inch AMOLED touchscreen

OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G77 MC9

Internal storage: 256 GB internal storage

RAM: 8GB RAM (expandable via virtual RAM by 5 GB)

Main camera: Triple camera setup

50 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP

Features: Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable with 80W fast charging

Colours: Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black

Price: Ksh. 59,999