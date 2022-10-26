Shares

OPPO has launched the latest versions of the Reno series, the OPPO Reno 8 5G and OPPO Reno 8 4G in the Kenyan market. Newly announced brand ambassadors, Willy Paul and actress Sarah Hassan, were in attendance.

The Reno 8 5G will retail at Ksh. 59,999 while the Reno 8 4G will retail at Ksh. 42,999. The phone are available on pre-order between October 26-31 and will go on sale on November 1. Those who pre-order both smartphones will receive gifts from OPPO.

The phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor; it has fast performance while balancing power consumption. It also features the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G-integrated SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM, expandable via virtual RAM by 5 GB, and 256GB internal storage which is expandable. As part of the first smartphone series to have ColorOS 12.

The OPPO Reno 8 5G front display comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering buttery-smooth graphics. With certification for Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD, the display of this phone allows users to enjoy the best video content out there.

The phone comes with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and can charge the 4500mAh battery, up to 50% in just 11 minutes.

Reno 8 5G features Dual Sony Flagship Sensors — the IMX709 for the front camera and the IMX766 for the rear camera.

Sony IMX709 is a next-generation RGBW 32 MP camera sensor customized by OPPO. It ensures a 60% increase in light intake and a 35% improvement in noise reduction when compared with traditional RGGB sensors. Together with OPPO’s self-designed Quadra Binning algorithm, every selfie will look dynamically bright and sharp no matter in lowlight or backlight scenes.

Sony IMX766 is a 1/1.56-inch 50MP main camera sensor with a 1.0um large pixel size. It captures more light and guarantees improved image brightness in dark environments. Combined with the All-Pixel Omni-Direction PDAF technology, this camera sensor improves the focus speed, accuracy, and stability.

The Dual Sony Flagship Sensors support the underlying DOL-HDR technology on a hardware level, increasing video dynamic range by 4x to that of the conventional HDR algorithm. DOL-HDR This technology enables the quasi-simultaneous synthesis of long and short exposure frames, effectively preventing ghosting artifacts caused by movement.

In addition to hardware upgrades, OPPO Reno 8 5G comes packed with a series of portrait features driven by leading AI technologies.

Ultra Night Video algorithm enhances the image quality, color expression, and facial performance in lowlight environments, delivering sharp and bright night portrait videos. It is automatically enabled for nighttime shooting.

Ultra HDR Video mode prevents bright parts from over-exposure and enriches dark parts with subtle details, thereby producing natural portrait videos with vivid colors. It is automatically enabled in scenes with a large lighting ratio.

Night Portrait leverages the industry-leading Turbo RAW algorithm to perform AI noise reduction in the RAW domain, delivering clear and pure portrait images.

This is the first time for the Reno series to adopt a flagship-level Streamlined Unibody Design. This was done by integrating the camera module and the back cover, making the phone appear smooth and seamless and preventing dust from getting trapped around the camera area.

“At OPPO, we are constantly looking into ways we can improve our users’ experience. Looking at the new Reno 8 series, you can see so many aspects of the new series have been upgraded to suit the modern OPPO consumer. From everyday functionality, design, and entertainment, our consumers are going to enjoy their experience with the Reno 8 series.” said Frederique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya.

In addition to the Reno 8 5G, OPPO also launched the Reno 8 4G, which comes with amazing functionalities such as 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged 100% in just 60 minutes.

The OPPO Reno 8 series will come in the following colours; OPPO Reno 8 5G- Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black, and OPPO Reno 8 4G – Dawnlight old and Starlight Black colors.

Pre-orders for the Reno 8 series will start from October, 26th to 31st, 2022 through OPPO e-commerce partners and across all OPPO stores in Kenya.