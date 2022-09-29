Shares

Blood Psalms, an African fantasy TV series and a Showmax Original, is now streaming on Showmax and the first two episodes are already available. New episodes of Blood Psalms every Wednesday until the end of November 2022.

The fantasy drama series is set 11,000 years ago in ancient Africa in a world of warring factions and magic.

Bokang Phelane (Keeping Score, Isidingo) plays the role of Princess Zazi, a fiercely determined teenage princess who must navigate primordial curses, and long standing ancestral vendettas. Mothusi Magano plays her father, mad king Letsha, while Zolisa Xaluva (Gomora, Knuckle City) plays General Toka, the head of her father’s Akachi army.

The star studded cast includes Bongile Mantsai (Knuckle City), Hamilton Dlamini (Five Fingers For Marseilles), Hlubi Mboya (Isidingo), S’dumo Mtshali (iNumber Number, Is’thunzi), Siv Ngesi (DAM), Thishiwe Ziqubu (The Imposter), and Warren Masemola (The Republic). It also includes Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (Rockville), Niza Jay (The Wound), Richard Lukunku (Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word), Sello Maake kaNcube (The Herd), Thando Thabethe (Reyka), Thembekile Komani (Knuckle City) and Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife), Faniswa Yisa (Knuckle City, DAM), Faith Baloyi (Flatland), Lemogang Tsipa (Shaka Ilembe), and Thabo Rametsi (Kalushi, Silverton Siege).

The Blood Psalms TV show was created by Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T. Qubeka from Yellowbone Entertainment.

Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and North West provinces, Blood Psalms is a Showmax Original in partnership with CANAL+, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Eastern Cape Economic Development Corporation (ECDC) and the MultiChoice Innovation Fund.

Watch the Blood Psalms trailer below;