HMD Global has announced that it will be launching of 4 new devices eco-friendly devices into the Kenyan market later this year, these are the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31 and Nokia T21. They have also launched Circular, a revolutionary new subscription service with sustainability at its core.

Circular has been termed as a revolutionary new subscription service offering a more sustainable and hassle-free way to use Nokia smartphones and tablets. Whereby they are incentivizing people to keep their phones for longer with a range of eco-friendly rewards. Circular minimizes the negative impact phone ownership can have on the planet by keeping smartphones and tablets out of landfill and giving them a second life.

Within the subscription model, Nokia devices will go through recycling, refurbishing and re-subscribing or they go to a charitable cause that needs it the most. In addition, it will provide people with complete freedom to choose and change their subscription. Any accidental damage, loss, or theft will be taken care of without a separate monthly cost, and a quick replacement arranged if needed.

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia X30 5G is built with a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, making it HMD Global’s most eco-friendly smartphone, right down to the box. Using 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box at a reduced packaging size saves on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.

The phone comes with premium features including our best photo experience to date. The 50MP PureView camera uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and AI to capture stunning ultra-wide angle and vibrant night time shots. The camera is protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ that lets 98% of all light reach the large sensor and content is brought to life on the 6.43” PureDisplay with bright colors and smooth viewing.

Nokia G60 5G

The phone is sustainably crafted with 100% recycled plastic back and 60% recycled plastic frame, Nokia G60 5G brings X-series longevity to the G-series for the first time, helping people keep their phones for longer. It also comes with the ‘3-3-3’ promise, that is three years of Android upgrade, three years of monthly security updates , and an extended three-year warranty at no extra cost. Complete with a 6.58” FHD+ 120Hz display for super-smooth scrolling and a 50MP AI triple camera, Nokia G60 5G makes premium experiences more accessible.

Nokia C31

Nokia C31 is the latest smartphone from the popular C-series. It brings signature durability, an improved 6.7” HD+ display, and long-lasting three-day battery life with AI-powered battery saving features. It also comes with Android 12, triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Camera by Google, and improved protection with dust and moisture resistance. Guaranteed two years of regular security updates bring maximum security and superior durability with IP52 protection from one of the toughest manufacturing standards in the world – all at an ultra-affordable price point, perfect for introducing anyone to the world of smartphones.

Nokia T21

Designed with a tough body made with aluminium that features a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna, the new Nokia T21 brings all the durability and promises you would expect from a Nokia tablet. Two years of Android upgrades ensure it remains fresh on the inside as well. Industry-leading protection with up to three years of monthly security updates make it perfect for the entire family. Building on the success of its predecessor, it is loaded with fan-requested features, such as HD video streaming, voice calling and NFC payment capability.

Nokia audio accessories

Bringing reliable sound on the go, the new, fully waterproof Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 comes with a 100% recycled outer design and a whopping 22-hour battery life.

The new Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro come in a charging case made with 100% recycled plastic and deliver a rich, uninterrupted audio experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling.

Circular is available for select devices from Nokia.com/phones in the UK and Germany with global roll out planned in the coming months.

The devices will be available in Kenya in Q4