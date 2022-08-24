Shares

Samsung has announced the opening of pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip4 in Kenya. The two foldable phones were launched in this market earlier this month.

The phones are retailing at Ksh.149,999 for the Z Flip 4 and Ksh 269,999 for the Z Fold 4 and can be pre-ordered on Masoko or any Safaricom shops across the country.

Samsung said the pre-orders will also come with some interesting offers including a Phone Cover, S-Pen, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the other hand will come with a Clear Slim Phone Cover, Samsung Care Plus and a 24-month Warranty as well.

