Samsung Electronics has launched two foldable smartphones that is Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 into the Kenyan market. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will retail at Kshs 256,999 whereas Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be retail at Kshs 142,999.
The smartphones will be available on Preorder as from 11th August to 31st August. The pre order offers include; – Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Phone Cover, S-Pen, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty. Samsung has also partnered with Badili to offer trade in service where Kshs 25,000 will be topped up over the traded in phone value as well as Device financing with Aspira that will see consumers enjoy 0% interest rate for 6 months.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with Clear Slim Phone Cover, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty, trade in service with Badili where Kshs 20,000 for will be toped up over the traded in phone value as well as Device financing with Aspira that will see consumers enjoy 0% interest rate for 6 months.
Galaxy Z Flip4 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/CDMA2000/5G
Body dimensions: Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm/ Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm
Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 6.7 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2640 pixels
OS: Android 12
Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU: Adreno 730
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 12GB RAM
Main camera: 12MP wide + 12MP ultra wide
Selfie camera: Single 10 MP
USB: Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 25W fast charging
15W wireless charging
Colours: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red
Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications
Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G
Body dimensions: Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm/ Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm
Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 7.6 inches
Resolution: 1812 x 2176 pixels
OS: Android 12L
Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU: Adreno 670
Internal storage: 512GB
RAM: 12GB RAM
Main camera: 50MP wide + 10MP telephoto+12MP ultra wide
Selfie camera: 10MP + 4MP
USB: Type-C 3.2
Battery type: Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 25W fast charging
15W wireless charging
Colours: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy