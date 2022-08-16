Shares

Samsung Electronics has launched two foldable smartphones that is Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 into the Kenyan market. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will retail at Kshs 256,999 whereas Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be retail at Kshs 142,999.

The smartphones will be available on Preorder as from 11th August to 31st August. The pre order offers include; – Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Phone Cover, S-Pen, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty. Samsung has also partnered with Badili to offer trade in service where Kshs 25,000 will be topped up over the traded in phone value as well as Device financing with Aspira that will see consumers enjoy 0% interest rate for 6 months.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with Clear Slim Phone Cover, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty, trade in service with Badili where Kshs 20,000 for will be toped up over the traded in phone value as well as Device financing with Aspira that will see consumers enjoy 0% interest rate for 6 months.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/CDMA2000/5G

Body dimensions: Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm/ Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2640 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 730

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 12GB RAM

Main camera: 12MP wide + 12MP ultra wide

Selfie camera: Single 10 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 25W fast charging

15W wireless charging

Colours: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red

Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G

Body dimensions: Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm/ Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 7.6 inches

Resolution: 1812 x 2176 pixels

OS: Android 12L

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 670

Internal storage: 512GB

RAM: 12GB RAM

Main camera: 50MP wide + 10MP telephoto+12MP ultra wide

Selfie camera: 10MP + 4MP

USB: Type-C 3.2

Battery type: Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 25W fast charging

15W wireless charging

Colours: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy