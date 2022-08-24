Shares

The Black Apron Chefs hosted an exclusive viewing party of their episode in the Guinness Black Shines Brightest Stories at the Monk Restaurant, Nairobi.

The two Chefs, Pischler Munyasia and Kiai Mwaniki treated their guests to an evening of fun, food, and games as they showcased their cooking skills.

The Black Apron Chefs came together in 2020 during the harsh economic times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been serving people amazing food in the comfort of their own homes.

The Guinness Black Shines Brightest Stories that aired on Maisha Magic East uncovers how creatives in Music, Fashion, Food, and Visual Arts have got to where they are today and what has led to them shining bright in the creative world.

“The series is part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign that celebrates African creativity and ingenuity. Guinness is proud to champion Kenyan creatives in music, fashion, food, and arts and shine a light on the inspiring journeys that they have had to get to where they are today,” said, – Marketing Manage, Guinness Wanjiru Murage.

The show is the first of other collaborations to come as part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign -. The brand is working with culture makers from across the country and the continent who embody the spirit of Black Shines Brightest in different ways. These collaborations will continue to celebrate Africans in their creative elements.