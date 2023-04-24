Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has increased its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties. These include Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and Vihiga Counties.

Safaricom has also introduced 5G data bundles to enable its over 400,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, with typical speeds of 400Mbps to 700Mbps. The 5G bundles are personalised based on usage, and are available on Tunukiwa via MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *444# or *544#.

“As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities. By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Home and Enterprise customers in 5G zones can also enjoy the network through 5G Wi-Fi. To check available 5G zones or get 5G Wi-Fi, customers can check here.

To enable Kenyans experience how 5G can transform homes and businesses, Safaricom, in partnership with Huawei, has set up three 5G experience centres in Nairobi. The centres, located in Safaricom’s Village Market, The Hub and Buruburu Shops, contain virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart-capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

Over the years, Safaricom has consistently invested in its network, with its 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in aggregate covering 97% of Kenya’s population, while its fibre network has passed more than 450,000 homes and businesses.