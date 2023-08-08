Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that is has expanded its codeshare agreement and Delta Airlines (DL) with the inclusion of Kenya Airways’ nonstop Nairobi to New York operated service, effective 5th August 2023.

KQ currently operates a daily service connecting Nairobi to New York, it is the only nonstop flight from East Africa to America. The expanded partnership also offers customers additional travel options within the U.S. and increased flying opportunities within Africa increasing customers travel options to more than 31 destinations in Africa and 57 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will be available to purchase from the airline as well as through trade and corporate channels including travel agencies.

Apart from enjoying the benefit of having the most direct route and wider connectivity options between KQ and DL operated flights, frequent flyer customers of Kenya Airways’ Asante Rewards or Delta’s SkyMiles program will also earn miles on the services.

Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways PLC Group MD and CEO said that the partnership is significant as it will enhance connectivity between U.S. and Africa and offer the KQ product directly through its American Partner. “Kenya Airways prides itself in connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa. The expansion of the codeshare is historic as it not only allows KQ to expand its footprint in the U.S., but also significant because it provides seamless connectivity on a single ticket for those travelling for business, leisure or studies into the U.S. while giving seamless connectivity to those visiting Africa through JFK and KQ’s hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.” says Allan Kilavuka.

Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President International added: “At a time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for travel between North America and Africa, expanding our strategic partnership with Kenya Airways offers our customers more travel options as well as supports our priority to deepen our presence across the African continent.”.

KQ currently offers daily flights from Nairobi, Kenya to the U.S. via JFK airport in New York. Delta has been operating nonstop service between Africa to the United States since 2006. Delta currently operates flights from Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa; and Lagos, Nigeria.