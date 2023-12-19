Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has embarked on a series of community outreach initiatives which will be done by branch staff. The outreach is expected to impact at least 2000 people across Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kitui Counties.



During the community outreach, 50 Absa colleagues will donate foodstuffs and dignity kits (which include sanitary wear), plant trees, and provide mentorship on financial literacy skills through the Ready to Work programme.



An estimated 4,000 indigenous trees are set to be planted at St. Martin de Porres Ekalakala Boys Secondary School in Machakos while 35 fruit trees will be planted in Kavoo Primary School in Kitui and Shammah Children’s Home in Kasarani, Nairobi. The tree planting effort is part of Absa’s commitment to plant 10 million trees in the next five years, with over 1 million trees having been planted so far.



Around 500 young people will benefit from mentorship on financial literacy skills during the community outreach. This initiative demonstrates Absa’s dedication to making a substantial and lasting difference in the lives of the youth by preparing them for the world of work and employment. Through the Ready to Work programme, the Bank has so far empowered over 247,000 youth as part of its overall goal to engage 1 million youth by 2025.



Absa Bank believes in being a Force for Good in society by investing in the communities in which it operates. The community engagement activities reflect the Bank’s commitment to holistic development and influence in communities and align with the Bank’s Sustainability and Shared Value Principle under People, Planet and Profit.



The community outreach also resonates with Absa’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP) of Contribution and Culture and reinforces its commitment to fostering a positive work environment while encouraging colleague engagement.