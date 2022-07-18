Shares

OPPO has introduced a new flagship Series to its Kenyan market, the Find X5 Series. The new flagship brings with it superior 5G performance, industry-leading battery capabilities and 80W flash charging.

Co-developed with Hasselblad, the OPPO Find X5 series camera delivers rich and vibrant colour experience like no other. It has a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which will offer the user a world-class imaging experience, enabling them to magnificently capture every valued moment, no matter the lighting. This is complemented by an unrivalled performance and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and remarkable SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology.

The Ultra Night Video and the 4K Ultra HD Video take videography using the OPPO Find X5 series to a whole new level. All colour, tone, sound and clarity of the moment is captured in its truest form – with no compromise to quality, regardless of the time of day.

High Performance and Power Efficiency MariSilicon X OPPO’s recently-unveiled self-designed imaging NPU makes its debut on the Find X5 Series. The NPU and its advanced in-house algorithms, including AINR, deliver a leap in computational photography performance. With MariSilicon X, the Find X5 Series is the first flagship smartphone series capable of capturing clear 4K Ultra Night Video that can rival what is seen by the human eye. Following its long-held mission to bring both natural and professional colors to smartphone imaging, OPPO has joined hands with Hasselblad to bring its Natural Color Calibration to the Find X5 Series, empowering users to unlock more emotive moments.

OPPO Find X5 series is supercharged to handle even the most demanding games and

applications. OPPO Find X5 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, ensuring that

every application runs at a fast pace. This feature is pure gold for creatives who need their

editing software to be easily accessible. The phone will enable them to edit fast and with ease,

even while using large software, without worrying about running low on battery. In addition,

users will no longer have to delete applications for their game experience to be flawless.

Based on a compact, 5nm manufacturing process, Qualcomm’s integrated 2022 flagship GPU,

the Find X5 offers 30% higher performance and 25% more power efficiency than the previous

generation, with enhanced AI capabilities. You do not have to worry about leaving your house or workplace for an impromptu engagement. Find X5 can be charged from close 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and with 80W SUPERVOOC, it powers up to 100 per cent wirelessly in just 34

minutes. The Find X5 supports 80W flash charging and 30W AIRVOOC.

The fast-charging feature of the Find X5 is the ultimate time-saver. When the battery is low, you will also not experience low battery anxiety. Find X5 also introduces Battery Health Engine,

which helps maintain optimal battery life over a longer period of time – up to 1600 charging

cycles, roughly two times the industry standard lifespan. At 10 percent, you can stream

YouTube, or watch Netflix on your way home without the phone going off. Despite its class-

leading power, OPPO has doubled down on efforts to boost battery life on Find X5 and level-up power management. The large, 4800mAh dual-cell battery reflects a capacity increase of more than 11 per cent over Find X3.

The OPPO Find X5 series is designed in a streamlined curve and is available in the two

outstandng shades of glaze black and ceramic white. Its premium look and feel is thanks to a

unique frosted glass, giving it a silky,unique glossy finish, that is both scratch resistant and

fingerprint-proof; not to mention splash, water, and dust resistant – thus always appearing

newer for much longer. The glaze black mode has a dark black eye-catching mirror finish that

gives it a unique glow, making it an elegant accesory for the most discerning eye.

OPPO Find X5 series also features 360° Smart Antenna 3.0 that keeps you connected, whichever way you hold your phone, wherever you may be. This is the kind of phone that leaves a lasting impression anywhere you go – by complementing your style and effortlessly making a statement of sophistication on your behalf.

The Find X5 series is now available in all our OPPO phone shops countrywide going for Ksh

99,999. Also available on Jumia, Kilimall, Skygurden, Masoko and Safaricom shops.