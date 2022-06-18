Shares

Jambojet the regional low cost carrier has pleged to plant 2 Million trees across its 7 Kenyan destinations. These are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Diani, Malindi, Eldoret and Lamu. They aim to plant at least 2 million trees by 2050.

To achieve this, they have partnered with the Kenya Forest Service under the ‘Adopt-A-Forest’ framework which aims at boosting forest cover. This is in line with the Government of Kenya

objective to achieve 10% forest cover by 2030.

Currently, the national tree cover stands at 7.5% but which the President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered to be increased to 30%. Kenya’s National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP 2018-2022) calls for increasing forest cover to 10% of total land area under Climate Change Priority 4, which translates to about 2 billion trees

Jambojet which operates an average 140 flights per week, and has flown over 5 million passengers since inception. Being the leading low-cost airline, Jambojet is cognizant that its operations significantly impact the environment, and in 2018 focused their environment sustainability pillar on 3 SDGs 13, 14 and 15.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at Ngong Hills Forest on Friday, Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet Managing Director and CEO, had this to say, “We heed the global call for net zero transition, and tree planting is one of the activities we consciously take part in to reduce impact on the environment from our operations. We have been actively involved

in tree planting activities with schools, public institutions and the private sector, and the partnership with the Kenya Forest Service offers a great framework for adoption.”

Jambojet has participated in tree planting activities in Eldoret – part of the Eldoret City Marathon whose theme is ‘Running for Climate Action’. They have also planted trees at the Headquarters and in the various schools they support in the Education pillar. To ensure the survival of the tree seedlings planted. The two organizations will work closely with the local communities that will care for the trees until maturity.