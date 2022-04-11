Shares

Fireboy DML brought the house down at the much-awaited concert held at the Ngong Racecourse, on Saturday 9th April 2022.

The much-anticipated concert featured Kenya’s top artistes including Nviiri the storyteller, Bensoul, and top DJs including DJ Grauchi, DJ Shinski, Moh Spice, DJ Kym and K The DJ in an A-list entertainment combo that geared revelers on their feet.

Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy, put the Afro music world on notice with when his breakthrough single first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative album YBNL Mafia Family (2018), before being re-released on 25 March 2019. The song, composed of guitar riffs, traditional drums, and percussion, captivated audiences across the continent.

Wanjiru Murage, Marketing Manager, Guinness Kenya “We are excited to host Fireboy in Kenya for the first time and give an electric performance to our loyal consumers who are looking forward to meet him. The artist is also part of the ongoing Guinness campaign dubbed “Black Shines Brightest” a Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century. Guinness is working with real culture makers from across the continent who demonstrate how Black Shines Brightest in a range of different ways. The critically acclaimed artist is set to showcase his talents on the Kenyan stage for the first time.”

Fireboy has continued to rise as an afro-pop star. He has over 250 million streams worldwide, with his greatest hallmark featuring Ed Sheeran to create his latest hit, ‘Peru’ a club banger, greatly appreciated among the Kenya audience. His song ‘Scatter’ from his debut album ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ was included in the FIFA 21 game soundtrack and his hit “Champion” was used by FC Bayern Munich for their 2021 UEFA Super Cup celebrations.