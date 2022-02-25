Shares

National carrier Kenya Airways has signed a memorandum of understanding with US plane maker Boeing for landing gear exchange. This is in a bid to lower KQ’s inventory and costs as well as maintain aircraft reliability.

Under the programme, Boeing will manage repairs and overhaul processes for KQ 787 fleet, which includes the engineering and technical aspects.

As part of the agreement, Boeing will make available nine landing gear shipsets to KQ, enabling more efficient and cost-effective maintenance operations.

KQ technical director Evans Kihara, had this to say, “This allows us to plan our cash outflow in advance, and to work with Boeing to ensure that our network schedule integrity is achieved, bringing the much-desired predictability to our guests.”